VIDEO: Kristi Roosmaa Performs 'Never Forget Who You Are' From SINGING REVOLUTION: THE MUSICAL

"Singing Revolution: the Musical" writing duo Tony Spinosa and James Bearhart have announced the world premiere of the "Never Forget Who You Are" music video, directed and produced by Vivian Säde. The song, performed by Estonian actress and singer, Kristi Roosmaa, is written by Spinosa and Bearhart and speaks to the importance of embracing your true values in life.

Watch below!

"When James & I wrote 'Never Forget Who You Are', we had no idea that the theme of this song would resonate so loudly with the current climate here in the United States," said Spinosa. "This song illuminates the power of peaceful resistance, the importance of standing up for social justice, and serves as a poignant reminder that standing up for what you believe in can help heal a nation."

"Singing Revolution" is a contemporary musical with a Europop score set to premiere in Los Angeles in 2021.

It's a story of "Taavi Tamm," the leader of a resistance movement, who falls in love with the daughter of his enemy. Inspired by the real history of the Estonian revolution against the Soviet Union, our hero peacefully leads his fellow countrymen to freedom through the power of song.

The video for "Never Forget Who You Are" was shot in Estonia over the summer with an American-Estonian collaboration, and marks Kristi Roosmaa's music video debut.

"It is always an honor to bring life to a song and to be able to do it in Estonia surrounded by the history of the story and the land I grew up in was thrilling," stated Roosmaa. "I was given a lot of freedom while crafting this beautiful song into something that I hope will bring joy and a sense of hope to listeners during these trying times."

The Singing Revolution multicultural creative team includes Estonian origin marketing and branding specialist Valev Laube of The VL Studios and Broadway-bound musician Harrison Beck as an orchestrator. The music video is sponsored by the historical Tallinn Song Festival Grounds and Estonian designer Liina Stein.

More info about Singing Revolution: the Musical https://singingrevolutionthemusical.com

