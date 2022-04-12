The Works Art & Design Festival and Edmonton International Street Performers Festival Collaborate

Coming out of hibernation hungry for real reality! Edmonton's first festivals of summer, The Works Art & Design Festival and The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival are teaming up to present 10 days of Variety Performers, Visual Art, Shenanigans, Music, Food, and Fun. Join in live and in person on Sir Winston Churchill Square, July 8-17, 2022.

For over 37 years, The Works and StreetFest have made Edmonton a destination to experience exciting and interactive visual artists, designers, musicians, and street performers. As audiences return to in-person events this summer, the two festivals will collaborate to present an uncondensed celebration that highlights the best of what each festival has to offer.

"We are very excited to be working together. This feels like a natural collaboration. Both festivals are about removing barriers-for-entry to the artforms we are presenting. Fine art is held in galleries, live-performance in theatres and venues. StreetFest and the Works both aim to engage our audiences where they are, and present the world's finest without an entry fee, effectively turning the theatres and galleries inside out. Returning to large-scale in-person events will come with unique challenges for our audiences as well as our organizations, coming together makes us more able to respond to whatever comes our way." - Paul Bezaire, StreetFest Festival Director

"We're excited to welcome audiences back downtown to a safe and playful event that offers the full IRL festival experience. Rising to the challenges of 2022, we are collaborating to offer the expansive program we have all been craving. We are so fortunate to have a solid working relationship that will translate to an event that realizes our shared vision of strengthening community through art. This year's event will have space for us to offer visual art and vibrant performance, and for people to connect with one another and play." - Amber Rooke, The Works Executive Artistic Director.