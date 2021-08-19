The Citadel Theatre Presents MARY'S WEDDING: A METIS LOVE STORY 

Tomorrow, Mary is to be wed. Tonight, she dreams of her beloved, Charlie and the tale across time and seas that brought them together. In this new look at a Canadian classic, witness a love like no other from the Alberta prairies to the battlegrounds of World War I.

In a new adaptation of Stephen Massicotte's multi-award winning play, Mary's Wedding, Tai Amy Grauman interlaces Métis history and culture with this poignant historical love story. Mary's Wedding: A Métis Love Story will grace the Shoctor Theatre stage August 28, 2021 to September 12, 2021.

When Grauman first approached Massicotte with the idea for the adaption, Massicotte admits he was intrigued but hesitant, "Writers are often protective of their work and I've been fortunate with this play-it's rarely been out of production since premiering at Alberta Theatre Projects in 2002-so I've been reluctant to mess about with it." After listening to Grauman's vision and unwavering passion, explaining that Indigenous love stories are not only important, but essential to reconciliation, Massicotte was convinced. But he wanted to first take on a deeper dive into the history, and was even more engrossed to find the significant contributions that Indigenous Canadians had made during WWI. Of the 5000 Métis volunteers listed on the National Métis Veterans Memorial monument, 1872 of those individuals served in WW1. However, no definitive number exists for Métis participation, as they were unable to self-identify on their attestation papers.

Tai Amy Grauman is Métis, Cree, and Haudenosaunee from Ardrossan, Alberta. Not only responsible for this beautiful adaptation, Tai takes on the lead as Mary, alongside Todd Houseman, as Charlie. Tai received the Métis Nation of Alberta's award for Outstanding Youth of 2020. She also received the Jessie Richardson Award for Most Promising Newcomer in 2018 as well as Vancouver's Mayor's Emerging Theatre Artist of 2015, nominated by Margo Kane. Tai is an Artistic Associate at Savage Society and an Associate Artist at the Citadel. She is part of Why Not Theatre's "This Gen" Fellowship. She is working on commissions with Nightswimming Theatre, Axis Theatre, and the Arts Club.