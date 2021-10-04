The Citadel Theatre Presents BEARS by Matthew MacKenzie

-"I've never seen a play that speaks to issues facing Canada's Indigenous peoples as effectively and beautifully as Bears does."

- Jerry Saddleback, Cree Elder and Dean of Cultural Studies at Maskwacîs College

A workplace incident leaves Floyd, a Méits oilsands worker, on the run on an emotional journey through the Canadian Rockies. Bears is an ambitious, award-winning, multidisciplinary dark comedy. This evocative and innovative production uses bold, emotional storytelling, enchanting projection, and a stunning cast of performers and dancers to tell the story of one man's perilous and transformational quest.

Written and directed by Matthew MacKenzie, Bears, is an exciting theatrical experience featuring an innovative mix of dance and text. Matthew MacKenzie is a multi-award-winning Métis playwright from Edmonton, Alberta. Artistic Director of Punctuate! Theatre, Matthew is the founder and an Artistic Associate with Pyretic Productions, an Artistic Associate with Alberta Aboriginal Performing Arts and Canadian Liaison of the Liberian Dance Troupe. In 2018, Bears won the Carol Bolt National Playwriting Award, was named co-winner of the Toronto Theatre Critics Award for Best New Canadian Play, and won a Dora Award for Outstanding New Play.

Sheldon Elter (The Garneau Block) plays Floyd, accompanied by Christine Sokaymoh Frederick as Mama Bear (Stratford Festival). The stunning chorus; Gianna Vacirca (Jane Eyre), Shammy Belmore (Concord Floral), Karina Cox (Mamma Mia!), Skye Demas (Punctuate! Theatre), Alida Kendell (Theatre Direct), Zoë Glassman (Punctuate! Theatre), and Rebecca Sadowski (Northern Light Theatre), brings to life this gripping performance through movement and dance. With Choreography by Monica Dottor (Punctuate! Theatre).

Punctuate! Theatre is a Dora and Sterling Award winning theatre company based in Edmonton, Alberta. The company endeavours to create accessible, relevant and subversive theatre that entertains and provokes thought amongst diverse audiences.

Produced by Punctuate! Theatre and Dreamspeakers, and presented by The Citadel Theatre, Bears plays in the Maclab Theatre October 21 - October 31, 2021. Tickets available now at 780.425.1820 through our Box Office, or online at citadeltheatre.com.