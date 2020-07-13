The Citadel Theatre Announces Horizon Series

Earlier in June, the Citadel Theatre engaged the leadership of three brilliant Edmonton artists to form this Summer's Associate Artist team (Helen Belay, Tai Amy Grauman, and Mieko Ouchi). There are numerous initiatives in the works that we can't wait to share, and today we are thrilled to announce the first: The Horizon Series.

In The Horizon Series, our Associate Artists will each interview BIPOC artistic leaders about their experience working as artists here in Edmonton and across the country. Their conversations will be released in episodes through Summer 2020. In the first episode of Horizon (available now on our website), Helen, Tai, and Mieko share their stories of working on Canada's stages and their plans for the future! We're thrilled to have the support of EPCOR in presenting this in-depth showcase of brilliant artists here in our community.

Coming soon to the Horizon Series: Dreamspeakers' Christine Sokaymoh Frederick interviewed by Tai Amy Grauman! Christine is an acclaimed creator and performer who Citadel audiences may also know as an Indigenous Associate Artist as part of the Citadel team. Later in the Summer, look out for episodes featuring Edmonton Black arts collective Pepper'd (Tasana Clarke, Sade Medos, and Daliso M'Wanza), Alberta playwright Cheryl Foggo, Artistic Associate for the National Arts Centre's Indigenous Theatre Dr. Lindsay Lachance, and many more to come.

