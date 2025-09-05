THE PINK UNICORN Comes to Northern Light Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northern Light Theatre will begin their 50th Season journey with a multi-award-winning Northern Light Theatre classic play. THE PINK UNICORN, by Elise Forier Edie, is the welcome return of a wonderful comedy/drama deftly opening up a relevant conversation about parents dealing with the pressures of a changing world as they try to protect, empower, and advocate for the rights of their children in our ever-changing social landscape.

This one-woman play is about a mother and Christian widow in a Texas town who is thrown into turmoil when her daughter comes out as gender-queer, starting a Gay Straight Alliance at the local high school. Told through humour and honesty, and based on the life of the playwright, the mother starts a journey of acceptance as she empowers her child while advocating for the child's rights.

"I cannot believe after over a decade, this play is still relevant," says playwright Elise Forier Edie. "My gosh, in 2013 Facebook was still a fun site where you connected with old high school friends, and Google ads were still a little footnote on a page (as opposed to the whole point of the page) and AI was just a science fiction story. Twitter was still fun! So I was certain my little play was going to be a nice blip and then it would all be done. The idea that THE PINK UNICORN is still being performed regularly in theatres is astonishing to me."

THE PINK UNICORN previews on Thursday September 25, opens on Friday, September 26, and runs until Saturday October 11 at Studio Theatre in the ATB Arts Barns. Tickets are on sale now and start at $37 with many pricing options including a Student Saturday $15 ticket; 2 for 1 Ticket Tuesdays, Wet Wednesday $25 tickets including a drink, and Pay What You Can performances. THE PINK UNICORN features Patricia Zentillis as Trisha Lee, in her Northern Light Theatre debut. The creative team includes Director, Set & Costume Designer Trevor Schmidt; Assistant Director Kristin Johnston; Lighting Designer Larissa Poho, Sound Designer Darrin Hagen, Stage Manager Jenn Best.