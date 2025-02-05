Spring Arts Bucks for Youth to Offer Classes Performances & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Six Edmonton arts organizations have partnered to encourage families to get creative with Spring Arts Bucks for Youth, a rewards program offering special pricing for workshops, classes and performances. Participating organizations include YouthWrite, Edmonton Poetry Festival, SkirtsAfire Festival, Rapid Fire Theatre, SNAP Gallery and Masani Consulting INC.



"We know many families are being cautious about how they spend their money and time", says YouthWrite Director, Gail Sidonie Sobat. "SABY offers families a way to discover new creative activities and programming for their children from a variety of Edmonton arts organizations. Our hope is that it inspires and allows more youth and families to participate in the arts."



To join, families can purchase as many or as few SABYs as they wish. Each SABY is worth $20 with programs being worth a range of 1 to 16 SABYs. Families will have the option of using all their SABYS towards one program or spread them throughout several. The average savings is approximately 20% per program or activity.



Spring Arts Bucks for Youth are on sale now and available online at youthwrite.com/saby. For more information, visit youthwrite.com

