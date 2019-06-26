SIX to Play at The Citadel Theatre in November 2019

"Get in reformation" with Henry VIII's six wives in Six at The Citadel Theatre Nov. 2-24.

Henry VIII's six wives are stepping out from the big man's shadow to take their turn in the spotlight. Created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, this musical celebration of 16th Century girl power debuted on the West End in 2018 to fantastic reviews. Much like Hamilton, Six injects its historical story with modern day attitudes and modern day music, serving up a dizzying whirl of pop and comedy, and an all-female cast.

Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Catherine Howard, Katherine Parr. You know the names, and you may know how each of their marriages to a certain king came to an end, but these six women are far from just a historical footnote. In Six, the floor is theirs as they tell you what really went down in the court of Henry VIII.

The musical premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017 before making its professional debut Off-West End at the Arts Theatre in December of 2017. Since 2017, the musical has had a UK tour and has returned to the Arts Theatre for a sit-down through January 2020.

The North American premiere of Six is currently being produced at Chicago Shakespeare Company through Aug. 4, 2019.

For more information about Six, tap here.





