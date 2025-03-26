Rapid Fire Theatre to Present BONFIRE FESTIVAL 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for three days of live performance as Rapid Fire Theatre kicks off its BONFIRE FESTIVAL 2025 from April 3-5, 2025! This dynamic festival will showcase a variety of exciting, innovative, and original performances, bringing together the best in improv, sketch comedy, and experimental theatre from Rapid Fire Theatre’s talented ensemble. It's the perfect opportunity to experience some of the most creative and thought-provoking theatre Edmonton has to offer.

Festival Lineup:

Thursday, April 3, 2025

MADE IN JAPAN

FANTASY ROMANCE SOAP OPERA

IMPROV: A STAR WARS STORY

Friday, April 4, 2025

MAD LIBS

PRAYER CIRCLE

PRIZE & PUNK

POETRYSPORTS

LIVING WITH

Saturday, April 5, 2025

CROWD WORK

SCREWBALL!

BAD BEHAVIOUR

NONSENSE & SENSIBILITY

Tickets:

