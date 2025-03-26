News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rapid Fire Theatre to Present BONFIRE FESTIVAL 2025

Performances will run from April 3-5, 2025.

By: Mar. 26, 2025
Rapid Fire Theatre to Present BONFIRE FESTIVAL 2025 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Get ready for three days of live performance as Rapid Fire Theatre kicks off its BONFIRE FESTIVAL 2025 from April 3-5, 2025! This dynamic festival will showcase a variety of exciting, innovative, and original performances, bringing together the best in improv, sketch comedy, and experimental theatre from Rapid Fire Theatre’s talented ensemble. It's the perfect opportunity to experience some of the most creative and thought-provoking theatre Edmonton has to offer.

Festival Lineup:

Thursday, April 3, 2025

MADE IN JAPAN
FANTASY ROMANCE SOAP OPERA
IMPROV: A STAR WARS STORY

Friday, April 4, 2025

MAD LIBS
PRAYER CIRCLE
PRIZE & PUNK
POETRYSPORTS
LIVING WITH

Saturday, April 5, 2025

CROWD WORK
SCREWBALL!
BAD BEHAVIOUR
NONSENSE & SENSIBILITY
Tickets:



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos