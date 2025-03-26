Rapid Fire Theatre to Present BONFIRE FESTIVAL 2025

Performances will run from April 3-5, 2025.
Get ready for three days of live performance as Rapid Fire Theatre kicks off its BONFIRE FESTIVAL 2025 from April 3-5, 2025! This dynamic festival will showcase a variety of exciting, innovative, and original performances, bringing together the best in improv, sketch comedy, and experimental theatre from Rapid Fire Theatre’s talented ensemble. It's the perfect opportunity to experience some of the most creative and thought-provoking theatre Edmonton has to offer.
Festival Lineup:
MADE IN JAPAN
FANTASY ROMANCE SOAP OPERA
IMPROV: A STAR WARS STORY
MAD LIBS
PRAYER CIRCLE
PRIZE & PUNK
POETRYSPORTS
LIVING WITH
CROWD WORK
SCREWBALL!
BAD BEHAVIOUR
NONSENSE & SENSIBILITY
