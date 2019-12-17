Northern Light Theatre Presents EVERYBODY LOVES ROBBIE

Chloe loves Robbie. Everybody does. But Robbie loves Chloe back. They are the star triple-threat couple of their high school drama club and have dreams of their future success together in Musical Theatre (or straight plays, if Musical Theatre doesn't work out). But - speaking of straight - suddenly Robbie wonders if he's gay.

And Chloe begins to wonder, too. And what does that mean for their future together? Everybody Loves Robbie, a brand new comedy by Edmonton Playwright Ellen Chorley, was first seen as a short piece in Loud & Queer 2014, produced by Workshop West Playwright's Theatre and Guys In Disguise.

With Direction, Set & Costume Designs by Trevor Schmidt, the creative team includes Lighting Design & Assistant Direction by Beth Dart; Sound Design by Lana Michelle Hughes; Stage Management by Liz Allison-Jorde

For more information visit northernlighttheatre.com or call 780.471.1586. Tickets will be available at the door each night





