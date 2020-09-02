Lacombe Performing Arts Centre Seeks 20 Children For Upcoming Production

The company is seeking kids aged 7-17 who will be available from October until February 2021.

The Lacombe Performing Arts Centre and the Cow Patti Theatre Company are looking for young actors for their upcoming youth theatre production "Camilla the Triple Threat Cow", Lacombe Express reports.

Camilla the Triple Threat Cow is written by Annamarie Lea and Valerie Barrett.

The company is seeking approximately 20 kids aged 7-17 who will be available from October until February 2021, when the show will run. Auditions will be held in November.

"We are keeping with the COVID protocols and we will be having mandatory masks as well," said Rosanna Kerekes, the executive director of the Lacombe Performing Arts Centre. "Which, as Annamarie (Lea) has been saying, thespians have been wearing masks since 500 BCE, so it's a different way of theatre, but we will be incorporating that into our performance."

"We're going to be incorporating masks into our performance and Annmarie will be working on vocal - a lot more vocal exercises - and making sure the volume is there," she said.

Read more on Lacombe Express.

Shows View More Edmonton Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You