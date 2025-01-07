Jörgen's SLEEPING BEAUTY Comes to Massey Theatre in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Experience the timeless romance, Sleeping Beauty, set to the music of Tchaikovsky, with exciting and innovative choreography by Bengt Jörgen, Saturday, February 8, 2025 Massey Theatre with two performances 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

Sleeping Beauty is one of the world‘s most famous classical ballets and holds a place in the repertoire of virtually every major company. After more than 25 successful years, Ballet Jörgen created their own unique classical ballet rendition with its World Premiere Tour during the 2015-2016 season. The new ballet tells the enchanting story of Aurora and her prince complete with its inherently magical qualities and dazzling choreography.

The fairy tale about a young woman placed under a spell to sleep for a hundred years only to be awakened by a kiss is an easily accessible story. It appeals to a child’s imagination and holds a special place in the hearts of adults. The underlying theme is the tug between the forces of good (the Lilac Fairy) and evil (Carabosse), serving as an important thread to the plot. Told in three acts, the ballet benefits from the character development and technical expertise for which Canada’s Ballet Jörgen is known.

Artistic Director and award-winning choreographer Bengt Jörgen focuses on the magical elements and the interpretation of the ballet as a nature allegory: The young woman represents nature, the wicked fairy is winter, who deadens life with pricks of frost until a young man, spring, cuts away the brambles to allow the sun to awaken sleeping nature. Sleeping Beauty by Ballet Jörgen draws on the traditional choreography by Marius Petipa to spin a tale of nature and love that will inspire young and old alike.

The delightful story will be danced to the original 1890 score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, set to a libretto based on Charles Perrault’s story “La Belle au bois dormant”. In ensemble with stunning costumes and captivating lighting design, Sleeping Beauty by Ballet Jörgen is guaranteed to provide an evening of entertaining and inspiring live performance.

