Join Malachite Theatre For Their Inaugural Winter Shakespeare Festival

Internationally-Touring Shakespeare Company, Malachite Theatre, will be producing the first annual Winter Shakespeare Festival with two stunning, new, site-specific productions of the Shakespearian classics, A Midsummer Night's Dream & Julius Caesar. A Midsummer Night's Dream runs January 4 to February 1 and Julius Caesar runs January 9 to February 2, 2020 at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Old Strathcona.

Both shows are directed by the UK's critically acclaimed Shakespeare & Winter Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Benjamin Blyth (University of Cambridge; RADA). Blyth says "Edmonton's Winter Shakespeare Festival is dedicated to bringing accessible, high-quality productions of Shakespearean classics to the city during the winter months."

"Not only are we presenting two superb, site-specific productions of Shakespearean plays in repertory, but we are also delighted to be featuring a whole range of educational, artistic, and community events - the Malachites' Winter Shakespeare Festival promises to be the theatrical event of the season!"

As mentioned, the festival's lineup also includes some fantastic local talent in our new PAGE-TO-STAGE series of staged readings, featuring two new adaptations of Shakespearean-era plays with an Edmonton flavour from local playwright John Richardson, along with educational workshops, production talkbacks and school performances.

A Midsummer Night's Dream (JANUARY 4 - FEBRUARY 1, 2020)

Shakespeare's hilarious summer comedy is given a stunning winter makeover in this riotous new production at Edmonton's WINTER SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL.

Join those merry mechanicals, libidinous lovers, and quarrelling faeries in the mysterious depths of the forest this winter, as the mischievous Puck leads you on a journey back to the 1940s, to a time when the war may be over, but the peace was not yet won.

This moving tale of love and redemption promises to be the darkly comic Winter Dream you have all been waiting for!

Featuring: Brennan Campbell (Oberon); Danielle LaRose (Titania); Monica Maddaford (Bottom); Colin Matty (Puck).

Julius Caesar (JANUARY 9 - FEBRUARY 2, 2020)

Shakespeare's timeless tale of a tyrant's rise and fall is brought bursting back to life this winter, with a pulsating new production at the Winter Shakespeare Festival.

The future of the Republic rests upon the edge of a knife. A faction of loyal conspirators plot to save Rome from the throws of tyranny, but what happens after the tyrant's fall? And who can protect the Republic from its even more dangerous enemies within?

Join the WINTER SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL this year, to be transported back into the vibrant - yet eerily familiar - world of Ancient Rome, in an epic new production that is not to be missed!

Featuring: Tom Bradshaw (Caesar); Nikki Hulowski (Antony); Miranda Allen (Brutus); Liam Coady (Cassius).

The festival will also feature question & answer sessions with Festival Director Benjamin Blyth; representatives of The Acting Company, production crew; and special guest academic speakers. Tailored specifically towards school groups, these talkback sessions offer students and audiences the opportunity to discuss all aspects of staging, editing, performance and text, to further advance our understanding and engagement with Shakespeare's plays in performance.

Talkbacks for Julius Caesar will take place January 10 after the evening show and January 31 after the matinee performance.

Talkbacks for A Midsummer Night's Dream will take place January 18 after the evening show and January 24 after the matinee performance.

The Winter Shakespeare Festival runs 7:30PM Wednesday - Sunday with matinees at 1:30pm on January 24 for A Midsummer Night's Dream and January 31 Julius Caesar.

General Admission tickets are $25, and Festival Passes start at $50.

Tickets & passes are on sale now at www.wintershakespeare.com and on Eventbrite.com

