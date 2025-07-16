Jasmine Vang Makes Winnipeg Fringe Debut With HMONG CLASS 101

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



During the Secret War in Laos, Jasmine's family came to America as refugees. As the Hmong people assimilate into American Culture, Jasmine is at a crossroads: What is being Hmong? This solo-play investigates her dual identities through her personal experience as a Hmong teacher. Discover the Hmong people, peek into their history, and come along her journey as she discovers her truest self.

Jasmine Vang is the sole creator and performer of Hmong Class 101. Hmong Class 101 debuted in Fresno's Rogue Festival in 2023. Since then, Hmong Class 101 has been performed for various groups of Hmong youth from highschoolers to young queer adults in the Fresno community. The play is a tribute to the Hmong identity and its struggle through assimilation and erasure. It is a reminder to Hmong generations to come that our ancestral roots do not define who we are, but inspires who we can become.

Jasmine Vang is currently based in Detroit, MI pursuing a Master of Fine Arts at Wayne State University. She is a founder of the ARTsonist - A Hmong Acting Collective which produces Hib Hib: A Hmong Sketch Comedy Show annually. She is also a solo performer for Literature to Life where she portrays Kao Kalia Yang in The Latehomecomer. Most recently, she made her CAFF debut at the Ottawa Fringe Festival with Hmong Class 101.