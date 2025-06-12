GospelFest Will Debut in Edmonton This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joy is coming to the heart of Edmonton - in just one month! GospelFest 2025, the city's first-ever gospel music festival and cultural showcase, will take place on Sunday, June 29, 2025, from 4:30 PM to 9:00 PM at the Citadel Theatre. Created and presented by celebrated musician and choir director Audrey French, this historic event invites the entire community to come together in song, spirit, and celebration.

With the tagline “GospelFest is for everyone. Come feel the joy,” the festival promises a soul-stirring lineup of gospel choirs, spoken word artists, musicians, and dancers — all set to take audiences on a musical journey through the roots and modern-day resonance of gospel music.

"Gospel music is a gift. It's joy that can't be explained, only felt," says French. “GospelFest is about honouring the stories and voices that have carried this music forward — and creating a space where everyone feels welcome to join the celebration.”

Tickets for GospelFest 2025 are on sale now and can be purchased online through the Citadel Theatre. General admission pricing is inclusive and affordable — all are welcome!

