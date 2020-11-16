GLOW Edmonton Temporarily Postponed Until November 28

Come experience the magic of the season and help Santa along the way!

Initially scheduled to begin on November 18th, GLOW Christmas Edmonton is temporarily postponing its opening until Saturday, November 28th. In consultation with Alberta Health Services, local GLOW owner Shannon Van Norman has made the decision to temporarily suspend her event to help flatten the curve in Edmonton.

"It's important to do our part right now," says Shannon Van Norman. "I have full confidence in the COVID-19 protocols we have in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday season experience, and I believe in the temporary shutdown now in place in Edmonton. I look forward to seeing all our GLOW guests in two weeks."

GLOW is preparing a few options for guest tickets:

1. Exchange ticket for another date this year;

2. Support GLOW Christmas by moving your ticket to 2021;

3. Refund your ticket.

Please visit the website for updated ticketing information. Come experience the magic of the season and help Santa along the way!

Welcome to GLOW Edmonton where guests will safely enjoy over 90,000 ft.² of family fun, or couples romance, as they stroll through the million twinkly lights in the light gardens. Enjoy delicious food, festive drinks, entertainment, selfie walls, and Christmas shopping at the GLOW Merry Maker's Market. And don't forget, Santa needs your help. He has crashed his sleigh and his reindeer have scattered... travel through the maze to find Santa's lost reindeer, then cap off your adventure with a visit to the man himself-Santa Claus!

Merry Maker's Market Find gifts made with love this holiday season. More than 40 local artisans will be selling their unique creations at the Merry Makers Market. Discover an amazing array of holiday gifts, many made by hand, all produced locally. Come see what GLOW's Merry Makers have to offer.

i??Enjoy strolling the Market, do some holiday shopping, or find that special gift for yourself. Discover one-of-a-kind items from over 40 local vendors.

Stop by the Candy Cane Cafe located in the market for a holiday treat or beverage.

GLOW merchandise includes jewelry, personalized tumblers, face masks, candles, unique wood signs, homemade cakes, essential oils--items for everyone on your list to nourish your home, body, and soul. Wednesday to Friday Tickets

General(14 to 64 yrs)$22.99 tax and service fees

Seniors and Children Pass(65+; 4-13 yrs; under 3 free)$16.99 tax and service fees

Family Pass(2 General and 3 Senior; under 3 are free)$75.99 tax and service feesSaturday and Sunday Tickets

General(14 to 64 yrs)$25.99 tax and service fees

Seniors and Children Pass(65+; 4-13 yrs; under 3 free)$18.99 tax and service fees

Family Pass(2 General and 3 Senior; under 3 are free)$84.99 plus tax and service fees

Tickets on GLOW Website

Guest safety is GLOW's first priority. Glow is committed to following the COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols mandated by provincial officials for public events. The joint effort of staff and guests will ensure a delightful and safe experience for everyone:

Tickets, with assigned arrival time, will be sold in advance to assist with social distancing mandated protocols;

Guests will arrive within 20 minutes of their scheduled time to gain entrance to Glow Gardens and leave within 2 hours of arrival. If a guest has purchased a ticket for 4:00 p.m., they must arrive anytime between 4:00 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. Guests who arrive late will be rescheduled to the next available time slot;

All guests must adhere to the one-way traffic flow of the event while touring the event. Follow Santa Elves footsteps to assist you.

Protective masks are mandatory for guests, staff, and vendors (Exception: masks may be removed when consuming food or beverages. Food and beverages may only be consumed while seated);

Please arrive wearing a protective face mask. Those not properly wearing a protective mask will not be permitted to enter and/or will be asked to leave the venue;

All guests will review the posted guidelines for self-assessment of symptoms upon arrival. (Any guest experiencing symptoms will not be permitted to enter GLOW);

No guest can have travelled outside of the Country within 14 days of the booking date will be permitted to enter;

Upon arrival, all guests are required to sanitize their hands using the sanitizing station provided. We encourage guests to frequently use the hand sanitizer stations, conveniently located throughout the venue.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Capacity per linear square foot has been reduced to accommodate physical distancing requirements;

Groups/bubbles must stay together and remain 2 meters or 6 feet from other guests;

High touch, high-risk areas have been adjusted or eliminated. Please abide by the 'Do Not Touch' signage;

Extra cleaning staff have been hired for more frequent cleaning schedules;

All staff must submit a COVID-19 screening questionnaire before every shift. Masks are mandatory at all times.

COVID-19 Policy Manual

