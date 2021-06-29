Freewill Players to Present Shakespeare Live and On Demand

On Shakespeare's Birthday in April, Freewill Players announced they would be postponing the annual Shakespeare in the Park event in its usual form: amphitheatre seating, drinks, snacks, and Shakespeare cast and crew wandering in and out of audiences.



After much planning, they will present, starting Tuesday August 10 and running until Sunday August 29, 70-minute-long productions of Macbeth and Much Ado About Nothing will be available for private and public presentation in your backyard or community. These unique, lovingly told renditions will be enjoyed by everyone from the occasional to the well-read Shakespeare fan.

"What an amazing way to experience Shakespeare," announces Artistic Director David Horak. "We perform Shakespeare outdoors every Spring and Summer and this year will be no different. Now we get to bring our condensed, engaging, and intimate presentations to you, wherever you may be. We look forward to seeing you in August."

Macbeth takes the well-known tragedy and inventively explores the nature of power and leadership with an all-female cast of three. Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare's great comedies and will be performed by a fleet cast of five playing over 20 roles in a sharply funny production. Both productions are performed by professional, local actors.



Freewill has a suggested fee of $500 for a fully costumed, high-quality play in their typical fun, Freewill style: accessible Shakespeare enjoyed by audiences for over 30 years. They believe in engaging with their community and are happy to discuss various options within anyone's budget.

Stay connected with Freewill Shakespeare by visiting them online at www.freewillshakespeare.com.