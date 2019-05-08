Edmonton Pops Orchestra Goes Fancy Free!

The Edmonton Pops Orchestra (EPOP) take to the stage performing popular tunes from the 1920's, 30's and 40's at the vintage Capitol Theatre in Fort Edmonton Park, June 1 at 8 pm.



Featuring music from composers such as Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern and George Gershwin, and song such as "Steppin' Out With My Baby", and "Someone to Watch Over Me", Fancy Free combines songs with rich story-telling and tap dancing.



The next generation of musicians brings the Edmonton Pops Orchestra onto the scene. The Edmonton Pops is made up of musicians that work, live, and play in Edmonton, and because EPOP regularly arranges and orchestrates the music they play, every element of their music is distinctly fresh and local. Keen on creating an accessible experience, from light classical through jazz to contemporary, a performance by the Edmonton Pops is not one to miss.



Tickets for The Edmonton Pops Orchestra's Fancy Free are $37 and available through edmontonpops.ca.





