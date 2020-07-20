Edmonton Fringe Launches Online Streams, Contest, Merchandise, and More in Lieu of In-Person Festival

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Edmonton Fringe Theatre may not be presenting an in person festival this year, but that doesn't stop the fringe from creating content for its fans!

The theatre is offering online content, including live episodes of Fringe Revue on Fringe TV.

In addition, you can enter to win your own beer tent experience, including:

a mini-fridge full of refreshing Big Rock drinks plus sweet Big Rock swag;

décor and yard games from Special Event Rentals;

a gift basket full of goodies care of ATB Financial;

food catered by Chiantis; and

a live (safely distanced) performance by a local artist

You can now order takeout from the Fringe Grounds Cafe, or rep Fringe wherever you go with merchandise from the online store, including new exclusive Fringe at Home Kits.

In addition, you can donate your Tears, Beers & Tickets You'll Never Use to ensure the fringe will come back next year stronger than ever.

Learn more about all the fringe has to offer at https://www.fringetheatre.ca/.

