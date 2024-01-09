DONNA ORBITS THE MOON Comes to Northern Light Theatre This Month

Northern Light Theatre rings in 2024 with a comedy-drama featuring one of Edmonton's most engaging actors in a solo performance.

Featuring Patricia Darbasie as Donna, Donna Orbits the Moon brings us into her world of startling violence at home, at the grocery store, and on a county road. Vertigo in church. The voice of a famous astronaut speaking to her at the hair salon, Walmart, Mall of America. All of that – and the question, “Why is she behaving oddly?” Donna will need to pass through space and through time—and try to break free from her gravitational pull to learn just how she can land.

"Ian August's comedy-drama is at the heart of the type of women's story we present at our company," says NLT Artistic Director Trevor Schmidt. "Patricia Darbasie is the best actor to have us rooting for Donna to take that One Big Step while juggling life and the unthinkable."

Donna Orbits the Moon previews on Thursday January 18, opens on Friday, January 19, and runs until Saturday February 3 at Studio Theatre in the ATB Arts Barns. Tickets are on sale now and start at $37 with many pricing options including Free Student Preview, 2 for 1 Tuesdays, Wet Wednesday $20 tickets including a drink, and Pay What You Can performances. Mid-Season Subscriptions for the season including special pricing for students are still available.

The creative team includes Director, Set, and Costume Designer Trevor Schmidt, Lighting Designer Rae McCallum, Sound Designer/Composer Darrin Hagen, Stage Manager Liz Allison-Jorde, Projection Designer Matt Schurrman.

Northern Light Theatre's 2023-2024 Season - Under The Same Moon: Romance, Rage and Rituals features three plays taking place under the same moon albeit at different times and locations- ancient Rome, modern day Minnesota, and a strange, cursed town called Black Falls.