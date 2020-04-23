Broadway Theatre in Saskatoon Uses Marquee to Keep Spirits Up
While theaters all over the world are temporarily dark due to the health crisis, one theater is finding a way to keep spirits up!
The Broadway Theatre in Saskatoon is putting inspirational quotes up on its marquee to remind us all that this is only temporarily, and theater will come back again stronger than ever.
Check them out below!
This is @aiidensthename (aka: "Egg"). She is one of the +20 staff at your Broadway. While we are all laid off, there are still a number of important things to do, so a number of us volunteer our time to ensure the Broadway is ready to reopen and be strong. We love Aiden, she helps make the Broadway (and Saskatoon) better. Oh- and the Ferris Bueller quote is top notch too. We hope you're doing well and that this sunny day keeps your spirit up.