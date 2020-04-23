Broadway Theatre in Saskatoon Uses Marquee to Keep Spirits Up

Apr. 23, 2020  

While theaters all over the world are temporarily dark due to the health crisis, one theater is finding a way to keep spirits up!

The Broadway Theatre in Saskatoon is putting inspirational quotes up on its marquee to remind us all that this is only temporarily, and theater will come back again stronger than ever.

Check them out below!



