Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts to Present Pottery Exhibit Curated by Dr. Larisa Symbalyk-Cheladyn

Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts' (ACUA) will present a month-long pottery exhibit curated by Dr. Larisa Symbalyk-Cheladyn running November 3 until 25 at Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts Gallery & Artisan Boutique at 10554 110 Street.



Out of the Kiln: Sharing Traditions in Clay examines the connections developed between people and cultures through the lens of pottery. The exhibit will showcase collections gathered by people and organizations who have a passion for sharing and preserving diverse works in clay. Each piece on display will examine how artisans have been inspired by multicultural exchange, and an appreciation of techniques, styles, and motifs developed over time.



Dr. Larisa Sembaliuk Cheladyn serves as the Kule Chair of Ukrainian Ethnography at the Kule Folklore Centre. She received her BFA in Art & Design at the University of Alberta in 1981 and has become a well-known Ukrainian Canadian artist and illustrator.



Some events have been added to the exhibit including curator tours and lecture presentations regarding the significance of pottery in archeology and Ukrainian culture.





Curator Tours with Dr. Larisa Sembaliuk Cheladyn

Sunday, November 5 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Friday, November 10 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 17 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



An insightful tour and discussion about Out of the Kiln: Sharing Traditions in Clay with the Curator of the Exhibit.





Pre-Contact Pottery in Alberta from an Archeological Perspective

Thursday November 16 7:00 p.m.

Join Sheila Macdonald, an archaeologist and a practicing potter, for a presentation on pre-contact archaeological pottery in Alberta.

Pottery in Alberta before European settlers is a rare find, but Indigenous people in Alberta had a pottery making tradition for almost 2000 years. These vessels are thick, coarse utilitarian cooking pots found at archaeology sites across Alberta with influences from the eastern regions of North America. This presentation will discuss pottery origins, how archaeologists study pottery from past cultures, and the pottery artifacts found here in Alberta from archaeological contexts.



Rooster: A Symbol of Resilience In Ukraine

Saturday November 18 2:00 p.m.

In April 2022 when Borodyanka, Ukraine was liberated, the world was taken aback by photos of a ceramic rooster, peacefully sitting on a shelf in an apartment which had been destroyed by bombs. This rooster has since become a symbol of the resilience shown by the people of Ukraine. It has been gifted to political leaders who have visited Ukraine, brought knowledge of Ukrainian folklore to the general public through various exhibitions, and has even been the subject of internet memes. This presentation with Victoria Kostyniuk will explore the history behind ceramics and pottery in Ukrainian culture, the symbolism of the rooster in Ukrainian folklore and its newfound fame after being rescued from a shelf in Borodyanka.





Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts facilitates and encourages greater appreciation and awareness of the Ukrainian arts and their cultural significance to the greater Alberta community. Through exhibitions, tours, festivals, educational programs, workshops, and special projects, ACUA promotes growth and provides support to Ukrainian arts and artists living in Alberta.