Williamston Theatre Presents The NNPN Rolling World Premiere Of TRACY JONES

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, presents Tracy Jones by Stephen Kaplan as part of a. National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. Performances for this funny and touching play begin Thursday, May 19 and run through Sunday, June 19. Tickets are now on sale.

Tracy Jones has rented out the back "party room" of Jones Street Bar and Grill: the Place for Wings and Things. Tracy Jones is throwing a party to which she's invited every woman in the world who is also name Tracy Jones. Tracy Jones has been sitting for over an hour alone, nursing her Diet Coke, waiting for any other Tracy Joneses to show up, and her alleviate Tracy Jones' epic loneliness.

A touching story of individual connection in an increasingly busy world, and the perfect return to theatrical connection after the isolation of the coronavirus pandemic. (Contains adult language. Please see our website for a note about trigger warnings.). A co-production with Tipping Point Theatre in Northville.

The cast of Tracy Jones features newcomers to the Williamston Theatre stage, Steve DeBruyne, Allison Megroet and Madelyn Porter along with Emily Sutton-Smith (These Mortal Hosts, Out of Orbit). The show's Director is Tony Caselli, WT Artistic Director. The production team includes Scenic Design by Zech Saenz, Lighting Design by Shannon Schweitzer (The Safe House, New Releases), Costume Design by Karen Kangas-Preston (9 Parts of Desire, 900 Miles to International Falls), Sound Design by Brian Cole and Props Design/Set Dressing by Michelle Raymond (The Cake, 9 Parts of Desire). The Stage Managers are Stefanie Din (The Cake, 9 Parts of Desire) and Rebecca MacCreery.

Performances for Tracy Jones will run from May 19 through June 19 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00PM and Sunday afternoons at 2:00PM. Starting May 28 there will be 3:00PM performances added to the remaining Saturdays of the run. The first four performances of Tracy Jones, May 19 - May 22, are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in the process of creating a show by participating in a talkback session with the director and playwright following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Friday, May 27 at 8:00PM and the Conversation Sunday for Tracy Jones is Sunday, June 12.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish for the Preview on Thursday, May 19. Remaining Preview tickets are $19.00. Starting Thursday, May 26 are $28.00 for Thursday evenings, $37.00 for Friday and Saturday evenings and $34.00 for Saturday and Sunday matinees. Senior citizens (65 and older) and members of the Military (active and retired) receive a $2 discount on all tickets. Student tickets (with a valid student ID) are $10 for all performances. Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more (booked at least 1 week in advance through the Box Office). Tickets can be purchased Tuesday - Friday from 12-6pm by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469) or ordered on-line up until 1 hour prior to the performance by visiting our website www.williamstontheatre.org. There is now a $1 per ticket processing fee on all tickets. Payment is required at the time the reservation is made.

Williamston Theatre has modified our Covid Safety Precautions for Tracy Jones.

All patrons must always wear masks over their nose and mouth while inside the Williamston Theatre building.

We do not use social distanced seating automatically. However, if you have need of social distanced seating, you may call the box office to arrange for accommodations. You must make that need clear to our box office staff. There will be no additional charge for this accommodation. Social distanced seating is not available with online reservations.

If on the day of the performance you are experiencing any COVID symptoms, please stay home and contact our box office to release your seat. Because of our limited seating, it's important that we have all seats available to patrons who can attend. We would be happy to book you into a different performance when you are feeling better.

Tracy Jones is produced at Williamston Theatre as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. Other Partner Theaters are Centerstage Theatre at the JCC (New York) and Island City Stage (Florida). For more information, please visit nnpn.org.

This production is made possible in part by an award from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts with additional support from the Williamston Sunrise Rotary.

The Williamston Theatre is a not-for-profit, professional live theatre company, dedicated to producing plays that excite, engage and entertain our audiences. The theatre opened its doors in 2006, is the winner of a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing and has received numerous local awards including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area.

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is located in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off of I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. Additional information about the company and the 2021-2022 Season is available online at www.williamstontheatre.org or by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469).