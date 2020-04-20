VIDEOS: Lansing Symphony Orchestra Launches LSO AT HOME Featuring Past Performances, Activities, and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Lansing Symphony Orchestra has announced the launch of its new concert series, "LSO at Home". While we may not be able to gather right now for a traditional performance, LSO's musicians and staff are committed to making the music play on.

Join in from the comfort of your home and enjoy audio and video from the new series, including previous concerts from the LSO catalog.

LSO Kids "Tune in Tuesdays"

Tune in Tuesdays @2 to meet marvelous LSO musicians, spot local celebrity music teachers, and learn an awesome activity you can do at home!

"World of Percussion" April 14, 2020

The first episode features LSO musician Dr. Andrew Spencer showcasing the timpani, Webberville music educator Alex Ellul reading a story, and LSO Education & Outreach Coordinator Ashleigh Lore sharing a fun family activity you can do at home!

LSO Thursdays

Every Thursday at 5pm, LSO will be featuring an all new video from the LSO Musicians - filmed right at their home and brought to yours!

Louis Spohr "Duo for 2 Violins in A Minor, Op. 67 No. 1: Allegro" April 16, 2020

The first episode features LSO Violinists, and husband and wife, Eliot Heaton & Ran Cheng.

LSO Repeats

Join in at 7:30pm on Saturdays for a performance from the LSO archives.





