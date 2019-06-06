Theatre NOVA Hosts the Michigan Premiere of STARGAZERS

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's professional theatre with an exclusive focus on new plays and playwrights, presents the Michigan premiere of "Stargazers" by Reina Hardy.

Rupert Knox is looking for love in all the wrong planets. He's an astrophysicist who wants two things in life: to make the astronomical discovery of the millennium and find a date to his sister's wedding. He may have found both in Claire, a mysterious celestial poet. However, when another woman shows up at Rupert's door, all three star-crossed lovers will have to make big choices about mortality, true love, and whether to stick with vodka or switch to beer.

Directed by David Wolber, "Stargazers" features Kaitlyn Valor Bourque, Eddie Rothermel, and Katelyn Wilson. The production and design team includes Xavier Williamson (scenic design), Daniel C. Walker (lighting design), Haley Cook (costume design), Carla Milarch (sound design), and Alona Shewach (stage manager, props).

"Stargazers" will run Jul. 12 through Aug. 4, 2019, at Theatre NOVA (410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor), a downtown performance space. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m. Theatre NOVA features free parking for patrons, as well as quick access to the city's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops.

Tickets are $22, and Theatre NOVA continues its commitment to making theatre accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them. For tickets, visit TheatreNOVA.org, call 734-635-8450 or buy them in person at the box office one hour before show time. Additionally, there will be one preview performance with tickets for $10 on Thursday, Jul. 11, at 8:00 p.m.

Theatre NOVA is Ann Arbor's resident professional theatre company. Its mission is to raise awareness of the value and excitement of new plays and playwrights and provide resources for playwrights to develop their craft by importing, exporting, and developing new work.

Reina Hardy is a playwright. Her plays, which usually contain magic and sometimes contain science, have been seen across the country, including at Rorschach Theatre in DC, the Vortex in Austin, and the 2013 NNPN National New Play Showcase. She's a Michener Fellow, winner of the 2014 KCACTF TYA Prize, a finalist for the Terrence McNally Prize and the recipient of an Interact 20/20 Commission. She can make things happen with her mind. reinahardy.com

David Wolber (Director) is a freelance actor, director, and a Producing Artistic Director at Theatre NOVA. He was the Artistic Director at Performance Network (2007-2014). Recently, he appeared in "Williston" by Adam Seidel and "Evidence of Things Unseen" by Katie Forgette at Detroit Repertory Theatre and "The Snow Geese" by Sharr White at Meadow Brook Theatre. This season he directed "The How and the Why" by Sarah Treem at Theatre NOVA. He also directed and co-devised "Dream Deferred: Detroit, 1967" at Matrix Theatre. This past year he received a Wilde Award "Best Play" for directing "The Revolutionists" by Lauren Gunderson at Theatre NOVA. In 2017 he received three Wilde Awards: "Best Teamwork" for "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery" at Meadow Brook Theatre, "Best One Person Show" for directing "2.5 Minute Ride" at Matrix Theatre, and "Best Actor" as Winston in "1984" by George Orwell - adapted by Michael Gene Sullivan at Williamston Theatre. David has performed and directed at many professional theatres across Michigan, including Tipping Point Theatre, Jewish Ensemble Theatre, Performance Network Theatre, Boarshead Theatre, as well as at the Edinburgh Fringe in Scotland. David is an alumnus of Wayne State's theatre program, a member of Actors' Equity Association, and an Associate Producer on Jasmine Rivera's short film American Prophet. davidwolber.com





