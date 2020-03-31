Grand Rapids Symphony Launches Daily Musical Moments From Home!

Though the concert halls are empty, the musicians of the Grand Rapids Symphony will not be silenced.

Enjoy daily performances by musicians of the Grand Rapids Symphony, From Our Home to Yours, each morning on the Grand Rapids Symphony's Facebook page and YouTube page.

The series debuted Friday, March 27, with a recent video featuring Principal Cellist Alicia Eppinga and Music Director Marcelo Lehninger on piano. Currently, the Grand Rapids Symphony plans to publish a new daily musical moment at 9 a.m. each morning, seven days a week, through Thursday, April 30.

"In challenging times, we need music more than ever," Lehninger said. "Our talented musicians will be performing from their homes to yours."

In response to the outbreak of virus, on Thursday, March 12, the Grand Rapids Symphony began cancelling concerts and events. The GRS offices closed as of Monday, March 16.

To maintain operations, the Grand Rapids Symphony has launched a fundraising campaign titled Music More Than Ever: From Our Home to Yours. All donations to the campaign (up to $5,000) will be matched dollar for dollar by generous friends and supporters who have pledged $50,000 in matching funds.

"Although the Grand Rapids Symphony isn't performing, our musicians and staff still are being paid," Lehninger said. "You can help us by supporting our Music More Than Ever campaign."

Throughout April, video performances in the Grand Rapids Symphony's series From Our Home to Yours will include musicians of the orchestra, singers from the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus, and student musicians from the Grand Rapids Youth Symphony.

Performers also will include Associate Conductor John Varineau, Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt, Symphony Chorus Director Pearl Shangkuan, Youth Chorus co-director Leah Ivory, and President & CEO Mary Tuuk.

The first few videos featured cellists Will Preece and Andrew Laven separately performing selections from J.S. Bach's Suites for Unaccompanied Cello; pianist Sean Ivory, co-director of the Grand Rapids Youth Chorus, performing a waltz by Frederic Chopin; and clarinetist John Varineau, associate conductor of the Grand Rapids Symphony, performing a musical meditation on Psalm 19 titled "The Prayer," accompanied by his wife, pianist Gwen Varineau.

You can view the entire lineup of videos already posted on the Grand Rapids Symphony's From Our Home to Yours page on YouTube.

More than two weeks ago on March 12, the Grand Rapids Symphony began cancelling scheduled performances and closed its office on Mon. March 16. Grand Rapids Symphony's staff has been working remotely from home ever since. Last week, the Grand Rapids Symphony canceled all concerts and events through Sunday, May 10.

Though the Grand Rapids Symphony will remain closed indefinitely with the staff working remotely, the ticket office has the ability to answer ticket inquiries and requests by phone on a limited basis and will respond to calls and emails as quickly as possible regarding your needs.

Tickets already purchased may be exchanged for concerts through May 2021. You may also donate your tickets or request a refund. To purchase tickets for concerts after May 10, please purchase online at www.GRSymphony.org.

"The Grand Rapids Symphony has been monitoring the global outbreak of virus and planning for a variety of contingencies as the virus has spread," said Mary Tuuk, President and CEO of the Grand Rapids Symphony. "Our highest priority is to ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of every member of the Grand Rapids Symphony family and Western Michigan community."





