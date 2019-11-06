FOLLIES IN CONCERT Limited Engagement Opens Friday

Theatre NOVA presents a limited engagement of "FOLLIES IN CONCERT" book by James Goldman, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Sondheim's Broadway smash-hit musical concerns a reunion in a crumbling Broadway theatre of the past performers of the "Weismann's Follies" that played in that theatre between the World Wars. Presented in concert, Folliesis a glamorous and fascinating peek into a bygone era, and a clear-eyed look at the transformation of relationships over time, with countless songs that have become standards, including "Broadway Baby," "I'm Still Here," "Too Many Mornings", "Could I Leave You?" and "Losing My Mind."

Directed by Diane Hill, with music direction by Brian E. Buckner, "Follies in Concert" features Sue Booth, Thomas Murphy, Diane Hill, Roy Sexton, Annie Kordas, Kryssy Becker, Eddie Rothermel, Connor Rhoades, Harold Jurkiewicz, Olive Hayden-Moore, Carrie Jay Sayer, Emily Rogers-Driskill, Gayle Martin, and Edith Lewis. The production and design team includes Monica Spencer (scenic design), Jeff Alder (lighting design), and Briana O'Neal (stage manager).

Thursday, Friday and Saturday @ 8 p.m.

Sun. @ 2:00 p.m.

Click here for tickets!

Sunday, Nov. 10 is SOLD OUT

Special $10 off Preview Thursday, Nov. 7 at 8:00pm



Opening night ticket includes an afterglow reception with the cast and crew!





