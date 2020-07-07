Broadway Grand Rapids Announces New Dates for COME FROM AWAY and HAIRSPRAY in 2020-2021 Season

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced that due to current health and safety concerns, two shows in the 2020-2021 season are being rescheduled. Dates for the following Grand Rapids engagements have been adjusted so they can remain in the 2020-2021 season:

HAIRSPRAY will be rescheduled for July 20-25, 2021

(originally scheduled for November 17-22, 2020)

COME FROM AWAY will be rescheduled for August 31 - September 5, 2021

(originally scheduled for Oct 13-18, 2020)

Season tickets for HAIRSPRAY and COME FROM AWAY will automatically shift to the new dates. In addition to HAIRSPRAY and COME FROM AWAY, the 2020-2021 season includes MEAN GIRLS (Feb 9-14, 2021), AIN'T TOO PROUD- The Life And Times of The Temptations (May 18-23, 2021), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (June 22-27, 2021) and WICKED (March 31-April 18, 2021). Season ticket packages for the six-show Subscription Series package are still available and may be purchased online at broadwaygrandrapids.com/subscribe or by calling toll-free 1-866-928-7469. Packages start at $271.

Single tickets are not yet on sale to the general public.

Broadway Grand Rapids continues to work diligently to navigate the challenges of scheduling touring Broadway shows as guided by medical and public health officials and local government regulations and is prepared to make any necessary adjustments for the well-being of audiences, staff, cast and crew. The touring industry depends on an interconnected network of presenters in cities throughout the country and requires months of preparation. Much of the production process, such as casting, building sets and costumes, and rehearsing, cannot begin until it is safe to work.

During the next few months, DeVos Performance Hall will undergo some exciting renovations. A new fly rail will replace the current system, which was installed during the theater's 1980 construction. A fly rail is a rigging system used to support scenery or curtains and create special effects. The new fly rail will benefit touring events and local productions, allowing for a more seamless experience throughout the performance and during the load-in and load-out process. Additionally, cosmetic upgrades are being initiated at DeVos Performance Hall during this time as part of continued efforts to create a fresh and welcoming environment for guests to enjoy.

Broadway Grand Rapids was established in September of 1988, with a mission to present the very best of national touring Broadway productions in West Michigan. The Broadway series, sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, provides opportunities to educate, entertain and engage audiences. In 2019, Broadway Grand Rapids entered into a partnership agreement with Broadway Across America. This partnership enhances the opportunity to bring the hottest new productions from Broadway to Grand Rapids. All Broadway Grand Rapids presentations take place in DeVos Performance Hall located conveniently in downtown Grand Rapids. For more information about events visit www.broadwaygrandrapids.com

Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You