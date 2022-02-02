BWW Interview: Wes Williams Says AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN at the Fisher Theatre Has a Killer Score of 80's Tunes and a Lot of Heart

Mary Nikols (Paula) and Wes Williams (Zack)

Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

An Officer and a Gentleman, a musical based on the 1982 Oscar-winning film of the same name, is currently playing at the Fisher Theatre through February 13th. This musical had its worldwide debut in 2012 in Sydney, Australia, and had a tour in the UK in 2018 before finally making its way to the U.S. in 2021. Written and directed by multiple Tony Award-nominee Dick Scanlana, An Officer and a Gentleman also features hit music from the 80's including the Grammy-winning song "Up Where We Belong."

BroadwayWorld Detroit had the pleasure of speaking with Wes Williams, who plays Zack Mayo in the production. Read our interview below!

BroadwayWorld Detroit: Can you give BWW Detroit readers a brief overview of yourself and your theatre background?

Wes Williams: My name is Wes Williams. I live in NYC but was born and raised in Lexington, SC. I started doing theater in middle school but didn't start training professionally until I was 20. I love to sing and dance, but above all I strive to be an adept actor/storyteller. Ironically enough, the last professional show I did before Officer was another piece by Dick Scanlan: I was Jimmy in Thoroughly Modern Millie!

For those who are unfamiliar with the musical or movie, can you tell us a bit about the story of An Officer and a Gentleman?

The story follows a group of individuals going through Officer Candidate School with hopes of graduating and becoming naval officers. While getting to see the rigorous training they're undertaking, you also see two romances develop: the first between Zack (an Officer candidate) and Paula (a local factory worker), and the second between Sid (Zack's friend and fellow OC) and Lynette (Paula's friend and fellow factory worker). As training intensity increases, the pressure affects everyone differently, and eventually leads to tragedy.

What can audiences expect when they come to see An Officer and a Gentleman at the Fisher Theatre?

A cast of athletes who are working out/climbing 12-foot walls while singing, a killer score of 80's tunes, and a whole lot of heart!

What's your favorite part about being in An Officer and a Gentleman?

Our cast is full of remarkable people, and we've become a family on the road. Experiencing life with them for these months has definitely been a favorite. On top of that, collaborating with the creative team was a dream come true - they are all paragons of their craft but incredibly down to earth. They've become dear friends.

What's your favorite song to perform in the show? What's your favorite song that you don't perform?

My favorite song to perform is definitely "Renegade" by Styx, which closes out act 1. My favorite song that I don't perform is a tie between Sid & Lynette's duet: "Lost in Your Eyes" by Debbie Gibson, and the Pat Benetar medley performed by our three battlestation girls - both pieces are fantastic.

Do you have any social media accounts that readers should follow?

I do! My Instagram handle is @wes.williams and you can keep up with me at my website: wesawilliams.com.

