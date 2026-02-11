Steve Martin and Martin Short Set to Perform at Civic Center

🎭 NEW! Des Moines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Des Moines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Des Moines Performing Arts has announced the return of Steve Martin and Martin Short to the Des Moines Civic Center this fall.

Back by popular demand, the comedic duo will return to the Civic Center for the third time on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. The Best of Steve Martin & Martin Short is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century.

Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity. The comedy truly soars when they lovingly – and relentlessly – roast each other.

Tickets for The Best of Steve Martin & Martin Short go on sale this Friday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.