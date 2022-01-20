Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SWEAT Comes to Iowa Stage Theatre Company in March

Performances will run March 25 - April 3, 2022.

Jan. 20, 2022  
Iowa Stage Theatre Company will present Sweat by Lynn Nottage this spring. Performances will run March 25 - April 3, 2022.

Lynn Nottage's masterpiece of blue collar America looks at the tensions of factory workers as they struggle with labor strife, racial tension, getting another gimlet and the boiling frustrations of trying to make a dollar out of fifty cents.

a??The economic hardships of the working class evolves strain on friendships and race that are part of and worsened by that plight. These themes have powerful resonance for the working class folks here in Iowa.

Sweat marked the Broadway premiere of one of America's greatest living playwrights, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2017.

Nottage spent two years with in the blue-collar community of Reading, PA, to understand their issues and learn their stories.

Learn more at https://www.iowastage.org/sweat.


