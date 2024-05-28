PICNIC & PUCCINI Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join the Indianola Chapter of the Opera Guild for a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at live theater!

The adventure begins with an exciting opera performance created especially for children called Sid the Serpent Who Wanted to Sing. Then, after a delicious picnic lunch, a tour of the Blank Performing Arts Center will lead explorers into the costume shop, wig and make-up departments, orchestra pit and even onto the stage! This event is perfect for families, child care centers and daycares.

PICNIC & PUCCINI DATES

Friday, June 7 at 10am

Saturday, June 8 at 10am

Tickets are $12/per person (cash or check) or $15/per person (online). To purchase tickets online, click the button below. To purchase by cash or check, contact Guild representative Chari Kruse at 515-979-1879 or charikruse@gmail.com.

