National Community Theatre Festivals Head To Des Moines In June

This June, Des Moines becomes the center stage for community theatre across the country as the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT) will present not one, but two incredible national festivals: YouthFest 2025 (June 22-24) and AACTFest 2025 (June 25-28).

YOUTHFEST 2025 | JUNE 22-24 | DES MOINES PLAYHOUSE

YouthFest 2025 shines a spotlight on the next generation of theatre artists. Held at the Des Moines Playhouse, this inspiring event features seven youth theatre companies from around the world, each selected through a competitive process to represent their state, region, or military base. For the first time, YouthFest is scheduled separately from AACTFest, allowing for longer performances and a full slate of workshops and activities tailored to young artists.

Participating Youth Companies:

Disney's The Little Mermaid JR - Landmark Community Theatre (Thomaston, CT)

Avinash - Ebong TheatriX (Bethesda, MD)

Runaway Princess - Central Park Players (Grand Haven, MI)

Mac Beth - Civic Theatre of Greater Lafayette (Lafayette, IN)

Dark Road - Northern Starz Center for the Performing Arts (Ramsey, MN)

Lost Girl - Clark Youth Theatre (Tulsa, OK)

In the Tank - Terrace Playhouse Youth Theatre Troupe (US Army Garrison, Ansbach, Germany - video entry)

Performances are open to the public, and tickets will be available starting May 1 at aactfest25.ludus.com. Festival info at aact.org/youthfest-2025.

AACTFEST 2025 | JUNE 25-28 | HOYT SHERMAN PLACE THEATER

AACTFest 2025 is the culmination of a two-year national cycle of state and regional festivals, bringing together 12 of the top community theatre productions from across the country and U.S. military bases overseas. Performances will take place at the historic Hoyt Sherman Place Theater, with workshops, competitions, and events centered at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, the official Festival HQ.

AACT National Company Selections:

Time Stands Still - Quannapowitt Players (Reading, MA)

Avinash - Ebong Theatrix (Bethesda, MD)

The Way of All Fish - Sandy Spring Theatre Group (Gaithersburg, MD)

Silent Sky - Stagecrafters (Auburn Hills, MI)

Love, Loss, and What I Wore - Verona Area Community Theater (Verona, WI)

Happy Hour at Pink Place - Highlands Lakeside Theatre (Sebring, FL)

Tone Clusters - Tupelo Community Theatre (Tupelo, MS)

Forever Plaid - Absolute Theatre (Rochester, MN)

Men on Boats - Des Moines Playhouse (Des Moines, IA)

Tuesdays with Morrie - Baytown Little Theater (Baytown, TX)

Natural Shocks - Sopris Theatre Company (Glenwood Springs, CO)

Constellations - Theatre33 (Bellevue, WA)

Festival registration is open now at aact.org/25. Attendees can choose from full access packages, à la carte events, or the VIP Festival Package featuring exclusive perks.

