Mirrorbox Theatre Continues Out of the Box Series With THE CAR AND FEEDING OF SMALL ANIMALS

Mirrorbox Theatre is continuing its Out of the Box series in 2021. Next up will be The Care and Feeding of Small Animals, written by Brooke-Erin Smith, and directed by Cavan Hallman.

The performance will take place on Friday, January 8, 2020 at 8pm CST.

At the end of the world, two genetically engineered children are entrusted with the survival of the human race. Held in a restricted campus, they grapple with their extreme responsibility while testing the boundaries of what they are and are not permitted to do as saviors of the world.

Casting has yet to be determined.

Learn more at http://mirrorboxtheatre.com/out-the-box/.

"Out the Box" is a new reading series of fresh contemporary plays, streamed live and to a limited audience. Presented by Mirrorbox Theatre.

Only a limited number of pre-registered attendees will get to watch each live (streamed) reading. The performances will not be broadcast on social media, or recorded for later viewing -- you have to be there if you want to see something new.

Mirrorbox presented 32 readings in 2020, featuring talented Iowa artists in collaboration with stars from Broadway and the screen.