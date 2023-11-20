Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Standings - 11/20/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Helmers - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 30%

Megan Helmers - KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines Playhouse 24%

Anne Frett - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 16%

Nicholas Root - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 14%

Charissa Hamel - THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

Natalie Thomas - PIPPIN - Tallgrass Theatre 4%

Rebecca Frazier - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 4%

Amy McCleary - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Circa21 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelly Schaefer - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University 32%

Kelly Schaefer - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa StateUniversity Theatre 22%

Angela Lampe - KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines playhouse 13%

Kailan Wing - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 12%

Cheryl Clark - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 7%

Alex Lindsley - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 4%

Emily Ganfield - TWELFTH NIGHT - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 3%

Cheryl Clark - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 2%

Kelly Schaefer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

Suzanne Douthat - TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

Suzanna Douthit - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 1%

Cheryl Clark - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 0

Cheryl Clark - SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 0



Best Direction Of A Musical

Mary Jo DuPrey - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD THE MUSICAL - Iowa State University 51%

Kristin Larson - ONCE - Des Moines playhouse 13%

Cheryl Clark - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 9%

Ron Ziegler - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 9%

Dr. CD Adamson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 8%

Cheryl Clark - SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Barb wagner - SISTER ACT JR - Des Moines young artist theater 2%

Lara Tenkhoff - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 2%

Amity Wagner - SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

Tom perrine - PIPPEN - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

Any McCleary - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Circa21 0



Best Direction Of A Play

Cason Murphy - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 54%

Megan Helmers - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 12%

Alex Wendel - A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 8%

Charissa Hamel - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

Ken-Matt Martin - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company 6%

Brad Church - EXIT LAUGHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

Brad Dell - TWELFTH NIGHT OR WHAT YOU WILL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 3%

Tom Perrine - WONDER OF THE WORLD - Tallgrass Theatre 3%

Jennifer Nostrala - GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 2%

Davida Williams - TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%



Best Ensemble

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 41%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 13%

A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 10%

ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Ankeny Community Theatre 7%

KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines Playhouse 7%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Des Moines young artist theater 3%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 2%

THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company 2%

ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 2%

EXIT LAUGHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 1%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Class Act Community Playhous 1%

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

TEMPORARY INSANITY - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 1%

WONDER OF THE WORLD - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 0

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 0

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Circa21 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sam Anderson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 40%

Samuel Stephen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 14%

Hope Stice - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 13%

Grace Ammann - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 11%

Samuel Stephen - KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines Playhouse 9%

Jackson Newhouse - TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 5%

John Pomeroy - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company 3%

Matt Tuttle - SISTER ACT JR - Des Moines young artist theater 2%

Abby Martin - MARJORIE PRIME - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

Charissa Hamel - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

James Davis - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 1%

John Pomeroy - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Brenton Brown - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 34%

Katy Merriman - ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 33%

Jack Pearson and Carl Johnson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 18%

Jim Loos - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 13%

Sabin Fisher - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 1%



Best Musical

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University 48%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 14%

ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 12%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 12%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 10%

SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

PIPPEN - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Circa21 0

MURDER FOR TWO - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 0

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 0



Best Performer In A Musical

Brandon Schumann - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University 28%

Taylor Noe - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University 15%

Morgan Wolfe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 15%

DC Felton as Man in Chair - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 12%

Craig Peterson - ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 6%

Travis Ness - KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines playhouse 5%

Katy Merriman - ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 4%

Blake Clyde - PIPPIN - Tallgrass Theatre 3%

Courtney Kayser - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

AJ Keeler - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

Courtney Kayser - SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

Emmett Lorenzen - ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

Brandon Griffis - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

Brandon Griffis - SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

Jack Ducat - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 0

Jack Ducat - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 0

John Wascavage - MURDER FOR TWO - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 0

Olivia Sauerberg - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 0



Best Performer In A Play

Jordyn Johnstad - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 52%

Joseph Furnald - A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 11%

Dani Boal - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 7%

Barb Wagner - WONDER OF THE WORLD - Tallgrass Theatre 7%

Davida Williams - SWEAT - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 4%

Michael Harris - GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 4%

Daron Richardson - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company 3%

Davida Williams - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 3%

Beth Coffey - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 2%

Brooke Guinn - MARJORIE PRIME - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Rae Fehring - TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

Jocelyn Smith - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

Michael Harris - A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 1%

Jacob Hayworth - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

Daron Richardson - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 0

Karin Hooper - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 0



Best Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 49%

A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 16%

THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Ankeny Community Theatre 7%

THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company 6%

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 4%

WONDER OF THE WORLD - Tallgrass Theatre 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

ATHENA - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

EXIT LAUGHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 2%

TEMPORARY INSANITY - Tallgrass Theatre 2%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

A NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 1%

IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 1%



Best Production of an Opera

CARMEN - Des Moines Metro Opera 48%

THE LOVE FOR THREE ORANGES - Des Moines Metro Opera 26%

BLUEBEARD'S CASTLE - Des Moines Metro Opera 24%

THE FALLING AND THE RISING AS - Des Moines Metro Opera 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Natalie Hining - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 47%

Brian Seckfort - A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 17%

Kate Kanne Smith - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 14%

Cheryl Clark - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 11%

Sydney Lynne - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company & The Playhouse 6%

Kai Williams - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 3%

Robert Hamel - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Will Coeur - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 68%

Dan Chase - ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Ankeny Community Theatre 18%

Gabriel Clausen - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company & The Playhouse 14%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Morgan Wolfe - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University 43%

Charlie Reese - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 12%

Adam Haselhuhn - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 10%

Bryan Gamboa - KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines Playhouse 6%

Lucas White - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 5%

Jana DeZwarte - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 4%

Jim Benda - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 4%

Christine Yoder as Trix the Aviatrix - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 3%

Tori Hollingsworth - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Peggy George - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Zacc Cue - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

Sara Collins - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 1%

Nicholas Root - SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

Carlee Glenn - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 1%

Jude Mangum - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

Reese Herrick - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 1%

Jessie Grimaldo - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 1%

K. Bernice (as Marley) - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Circa21 0

Ryan Ingram - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 0

Emmett Lorenzen - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 0



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zane McSheehy - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 50%

Tiffany Johnson - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company & The Playhouse 8%

Charlie Reese - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 6%

Clifton Antoine - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company 4%

Donna Scarfe - TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 4%

Emily Davis - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 4%

Barb Wagner - EXIT LAUGHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

Susan Casber - EXIT LAUGHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

Mariah Kerns - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 3%

Dan Haymes - GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 3%

Giovanni jesus bahena - TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

Frances Paterik - WONDER OF THE WORLD - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

Lyric Sellers - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 1%

Maggie Jane - GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

Michael Harris - GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

Emmett Phillips - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company & The Playhouse 1%

Emmett Saah Phillips Jr - THE PIANO LESSON - DM Playhouse 1%

Kim haymes - TEMPORARY INSANITY - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

Deb Had - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 1%

Ameenah (Mena) Jones - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 1%

Henry Beaumont - TEMPORARY INSANITY - Tallgrass Theatre 0

Kim Haymes - GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 0

Mickie Larche - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 0

Daron Richardson - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 0

