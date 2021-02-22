Drake University Theatre Department Presents SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Drake University Theatre Department will present Songs For a New World by composer Jason Robert Brown. This is a virtual video on demand production. The video will be available to view Thursday, February 25, 2021 12:00 AM - Friday, March 12, 2021 12:00 AM CST.

It's about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice... or take a stand... or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today, the Songs for a New World.

The first musical from Tony Award winner, Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County), this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices that we make. Brown transports his audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge, 57 stories above Fifth Avenue, to meet a startling array of characters that range from a young man who has determined that basketball is his ticket out of the ghetto to a woman whose dream of marrying rich nabs her the man of her dreams... and a soulless marriage. With a small, powerhouse multi-ethnic cast and a driving, exquisitely crafted score that runs the gamut of today's popular music, Songs for a New World is a great way to bring the next generation into the theatre.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/45340.