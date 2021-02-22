Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Drake University Theatre Department Presents SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

This is the first musical from Tony Award winner, Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County).

Feb. 22, 2021  
Drake University Theatre Department Presents SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Drake University Theatre Department will present Songs For a New World by composer Jason Robert Brown. This is a virtual video on demand production. The video will be available to view Thursday, February 25, 2021 12:00 AM - Friday, March 12, 2021 12:00 AM CST.

It's about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice... or take a stand... or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today, the Songs for a New World.

The first musical from Tony Award winner, Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County), this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices that we make. Brown transports his audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge, 57 stories above Fifth Avenue, to meet a startling array of characters that range from a young man who has determined that basketball is his ticket out of the ghetto to a woman whose dream of marrying rich nabs her the man of her dreams... and a soulless marriage. With a small, powerhouse multi-ethnic cast and a driving, exquisitely crafted score that runs the gamut of today's popular music, Songs for a New World is a great way to bring the next generation into the theatre.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/45340.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Dan DeLuca
Dan DeLuca
Drew Seeley
Drew Seeley
Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway

Related Articles View More Des Moines Stories
City Circle Theatre Company Presents FIRST DATE: A MUSICAL COMEDY Photo

City Circle Theatre Company Presents FIRST DATE: A MUSICAL COMEDY

DMMO Presents Zachary James On Broadway, March 19 Photo

DMMO Presents Zachary James On Broadway, March 19

JOSEPH HALL: ELVIS ROCK N REMEMBER Rescheduled at The Coralville Center For The Perfo Photo

JOSEPH HALL: ELVIS ROCK 'N REMEMBER Rescheduled at The Coralville Center For The Performing Arts

Photo Flash: Des Moines Playhouse to Premiere NATURE OF THE DREAM Photo

Photo Flash: Des Moines Playhouse to Premiere NATURE OF THE DREAM


More Hot Stories For You

  • Anchorage Community Theatre Presents ANGELS IN ANCHORAGE
  • THE WORLD AS FAMILY Connects Alaskans Through Art
  • VIDEO: Anchorage Community Theatre Presents BUSH POET
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!