Des Moines Symphony Announces 'Classical Conversations: Immortal Beloved' Via Zoom

Join Dr. Eric McIntyre of Grinnell College for an informal and enjoyable online class that discusses various topics in Classical Music. This class is designed for anyone who enjoys music - from long-time Symphony-goers to those interested in attending their first concert.

In this class, we'll take a deep dive into the music featured in our January Masterworks concert, Immortal Beloved. Learn more about Beethoven's "Immortal Beloved" letters, Symphony No. 7, and Moonlight Sonata, Tabakova's passionate Dawn, HolmÃ¨s's loving La Nuit et L'Amour and Rachmaninoff's thrillingly grand Third Piano Concerto.

Before the class, set up the Zoom app on your phone, tablet, or computer. (Tech-challenged? Here's a handy video tutorial.) Please test this well in advance of the class, so you don't miss anything.The private video conferencing link will be provided in a separate email sent the day of the class. To join, simply log in by clicking on the Zoom link we will send you.

Please contact Joshua Barlage, Managing Director, Symphony Academy at Joshua@dmsymphony.org for more information.