Des Moines Metro Opera Cancels 2020 Festival Season and Will Hold a Virtual Festival

Des Moines Metro Opera has announced the cancellation of its 2020 festival season.

In lieu of an in-person festival, Des Moines Metro Opera is teaming up with Iowa PBS to share online and televised presentations of its recent productions of Billy Budd, Rusalka, Manon, Le Comte Ory and Bon Appétit! These broadcasts will serve as the centerpieces of the company's transformed 2020 Virtual Festival and will be supplemented by artist recitals, cast reunions, interviews, prelude talks, and digital versions of annual DMMO events.

"To the over 200 artists who planned to join us this summer, know that you are the heart and soul of our organization," said Michael Egel, General & Artistic Director, in a statement. ?Although I am sad not to be able to create opera together in person, know that we are strong today because of your voices, vision, and talent. Thanks to the support of our Board of Directors, we have made the commitment to honor all existing contracts with each of our artists (principals, apprentices, production staff, design teams, conductors, directors, pianists, interns and members of the festival orchestra). Our role this season is to help position you to be ready to do your best work when the time comes. When this chapter is behind us, we will need you more than ever."

The company will reach out to ticketholders soon with more information about converting your tickets into a tax-deductible donation, a credit for the 2021 Festival Season, or a full or partial refund.





