DM Playhouse Seeks Black Artists

The Des Moines Playhouse is seeking Black actors and artists for an upcoming filmed theatre project. Nature of the Dream is a devised, ensemble-based piece developed through film, art, and music. Through the use of multimedia, this project will affirm that Black Iowan stories matter. Black actors and artists, over age 18, in all mediums, of any gender are invited to share stories.

Rehearsals will begin in December via Zoom with some in-person rehearsals in January. The Playhouse's protocols for in-person gatherings are posted on the theatre's website. Nature of the Dream will be filmed over a week in January for a Feb. 19, 2021, premiere on various video platforms.

Nature of the Dream is directed by Miriam Randolph. Randolph is an actor, writer, director, and producer originally from Chicago. She currently resides in Los Angeles, where she is pursuing her career as a filmmaker. A graduate of the University of Iowa with a bachelor's degree in theatre arts, Randolph is a member of the award-winning film/theatre production company Two Steps to the Left Productions. She directed and starred in George, a play that was part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019 and winner of the Encore Producer's Award. She co-produced and assistant directed the feature film Treason, which is available to rent or buy on all VOD platforms. She loves to cook and doodle and is proud to be the beautiful black woman that she is!

For more information or to get involved with Nature of the Dream, contact director Miriam Randolph at miriamrandoph13@gmail.com or Des Moines Playhouse artistic director Katy Merriman at kmerriman@dmplayhouse.com or 515.974.5354.

The Playhouse is Iowa's oldest and largest producing theatre. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.

