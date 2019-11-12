ALL IN A DAY Play Festival Set For January 17â€“18

Tickets now on sale for the All in a Day Play Festival sponsored by Dreamwell Theatre, City Circle Theatre Company of Coralville, and for the first time this year, Iowa City Community Theatre.

The festival will be held Friday and Saturday, January 17 and 18. This is the ninth time City Circle and Dreamwell theatre companies have joined forces to sponsor this award-winning event to create and present six 10-minute plays in just 24 hours and are thrilled to be joined for the first time by Iowa City Community Theatre. The final performance will take place Saturday, January 18 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

On Friday evening, January 17, six writers, six directors, and 30 actors will come together to create six original plays. Writers are randomly assigned a location, a genre, and one other dramatic detail to include in their scripts. Writers, actors, and directors brainstorm ideas and then the writers leave to create ten-minute plays by 8:00 am Saturday morning when the actors and directors receive the play.

The six original plays will be performed on Saturday, January 18 at 7:30 pm at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts - 24 hours after the start of the festival. Plays and performances are adjudicated and awards will be presented for performances, plays, and directors.

Tickets to the Saturday night performance are $15. Tickets are available by phone or in person at the Coralville Center Box Office, 319-248-9370, 1301 5th Street, Coralville. Tickets are also available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org; online convenience charges may apply.



The sign-up form for actors will open at noon on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at www.dreamwell.com. The first 30 actors who sign up will be cast. Slots fill quickly and a waiting list will be kept. The time commitment for actors is 2 hours on Friday evening, January 17 and the entire day and evening on January 18.

For more information visit www.dreamwell.com , www.citycircle.org, or www.iowacitycommunitytheatre.com.





