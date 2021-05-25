A LOVE OFFERING Will Be Performed by Des Moines Playhouse in June

Des Moines Playhouse will present A Love Offering in June. A Love Offering is a co-production of Pyramid Theatre Company and The Playhouse.

T'Wana Jepson has been bit before. And scratched. And kicked. And punched. And called every dirty word in the book. But so has her co-worker and work mama, Miss Georgia. It comes with the territory as a nurse's aide caring for patients with Alzheimer's and dementia. You learn to not take it personally and to lean on your co-workers for support. But after T'Wana is attacked by the patient in E 204, something happens that threatens the bonds of trust and friendship.

Three ways to see A Love Offering:

In-person: 7:30 PM Fridays & Saturdays, 2:00 PM Sundays, June 4-20, 2021

Opening Night Livestream: 7:30 PM, Friday, June 4, 2021

Video-on-Demand: Thursdays, June 10 & June 17, 2021

If you are using 2020-21 Flex Four season tickets, credit, a gift certificate, or a Guest Pass for your purchase, please click here or call the ticket office at 515.277.6261 to make your reservation. Ticket office hours are Noon-3:00 PM, Tuesdays-Fridays.

