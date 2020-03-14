Yheti Appearance Postponed At The Fox Theatre

Article Pixel Mar. 14, 2020  

With the concern of general health safety, the Fox must postpone the Yheti performance on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Fox Theatre. The new date will be Saturday, August 15, 2020. All tickets from the April 2 show will be honored. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase if you can't make it.

Yheti's live performances are an ever morphing detailed sound sculpture that plays with the souls of those open to the more experimental, surreal, low end heavy side of electronic music. With the intention of creating a champion dance environment through high energy bass, deep rhythms, and soul driven melodies.



