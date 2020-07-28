Wheeler Opera House Renovations Will Cause Businesses in the Building to Closes This Fall

The Wheeler Opera House will undergo renovations to its exterior this fall, causing a three month closure of a bar and restaurant, and possibly an art gallery, that are located in the building, Aspen Times reports.

Aspen City Council on Monday agreed to waive the rent for both Aspen Public House and Valley Fine Art from July through December.

Mia Valley, owner of Valley Fine Art, has not decided whether to close yet, and will work with project managers to decide if her storefront is able to remain open. She will still be offered a two-year lease extension beginning next year when her lease expires in November 2021.

Bill Johnson, owner of Aspen Public House, has agreed to close from September 8 through mid-December. Council members declined his request for a 50% rent reduction for the first six months of 2021.

The Wheeler Opera House has been closed since March due to the health crisis, and will remain closed through the end of the year.

"While staff is currently booking the theater for the December 2020, January 2021 and February 2021 timeframe, it is impossible to forecast production revenues for this timeframe, as reopening depends heavily on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic locally and nationally," reads a memo to council written by Assistant City Manager Diane Foster and Schober.

Read the original story on Aspen Times.

