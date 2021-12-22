Vintage Theatre Productions presents the regional premiere of "Fireflies" January 7 through February 13, 2022.

Retired schoolteacher Eleanor Bannister lives a quiet life alone in Groverdale, Texas. Set in her routine and comfortable in her as status as one of the town's most respectable women, everything gets turned upside down when a hole in her roof draws the attention of Abel Brown, a smooth talking drifter intent on renovating Eleanor's roof, and possibly her life.

Director Bernie Cardell has cast Deborah Persoff in the starring role of Eleanor. Verl Hite is cast in the role of Abel Brown with Mary Campbell as Grace, and Brandon Billings as Eugene.

"Fireflies" playwright Matthew Barber said, "Our willingness to open ourselves to change later in life may be just as strong as when we were young, but that willingness is now up against an equally strong pull to not let go of what we had, even if what we had is now only a memory."

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Additional performances are Monday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 12 at 2:30 p.m. at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Tickets ranging from $20 - $34 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.