VIDEO: Rialto Theater Pleads 'Save the Rialto' on its Marquee

This isn't the first time the theater has needed saving. But the need has perhaps never been this serious or broadcast like this for all to see.

Aug. 21, 2020  

The Rialto Theater is pleading for members of the community to donate, as it is struggling amidst the health crisis.

The Colorado Springs Gazette ran a feature about the theatre, which currently has "Save the Rialto, Donate Online" on its marquee.

Watch the feature below.


