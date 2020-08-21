VIDEO: Rialto Theater Pleads 'Save the Rialto' on its Marquee

This isn't the first time the theater has needed saving. But the need has perhaps never been this serious or broadcast like this for all to see.

The Rialto Theater is pleading for members of the community to donate, as it is struggling amidst the health crisis.

The Colorado Springs Gazette ran a feature about the theatre, which currently has "Save the Rialto, Donate Online" on its marquee.

This isn't the first time the theater has needed saving. But the need has perhaps never been this serious or broadcast like this for all to see.

Watch the feature below.

Shows View More Denver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You