VIDEO: DCPA Cabaret's Susannah McLeod Sings the National Anthem at Denver Nuggets Game

The Other Josh Cohen runs through May 1, 2022 at the Garner Galleria Theatre.

Apr. 7, 2022  

Susannah McLeod from DCPA Cabaret's The Other Josh Cohen sang the national anthem at the March 22 Denver Nuggets game.

Check out the video below!

Enter the quirky world of Josh Cohen's New York City apartment... as it is getting robbed. Thus begins the hilarious rock-and-roll romantic comedy about good guy Josh, caught in a lifelong battle with bad luck. Broke and alone, all hope seems lost - until a mysterious letter arrives that changes his life forever. Two actors play the hapless-yet-warmhearted title character - one eventful year apart - in a 90-minute life-changing laugh-fest that will leave you feeling better about the world.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


