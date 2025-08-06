Trevor Wallace to Bring THE ALPHA BETA MALE to Colorado in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stand-up comedian, writer & actor Trevor Wallace will be performing his brand-new hour of stand-up in Colorado! On Friday, March 6, 2026, he will be in Denver, CO at the Paramount Theatre. Saturday, March 7, 2026, he will be in Colorado Springs at the Ent Center for the Arts.

Tickets will be available via presale on Wednesday, August 6th at 10AM local time. The general on sale will be Friday, August 8th at 10AM local time.

Trevor Wallace

is a stand-up comedian, writer & actor. Wallace can be seen just about everywhere on the internet and has collectively built a digital thumbprint of over 2.5 billion views across his social media channels with a following of over 16 million fans collectively. Wallace has been featured on Comedy Central, MTV, Barstool Sports, E! News, The L.A. Times, The New York Times, Ad Age, Business Insider, Men's Health, Buzzfeed, and Complex to name a few. Wallace was also voted as a finalist for “Best in Comedy” at the 2020 Shorty Awards. Wallace has worked with prestigious brands such as Chipotle, Natural Light, BruMate, SeatGeek, G FUEL, OnePlus, Bumble, Wetzel's Pretzels, Snickers, Monster Energy and many more. Wallace has also toured the U.S. performing at theaters, colleges, and comedy clubs including the Netflix Is A Joke Festival, Moontower Comedy Festival and the New York Comedy Festival. This past year, Trevor wrapped up his SOLD OUT theater tour Are You That Guy, which was an international success. His first hour-long special Pterodactyl is now streaming on Prime Video.