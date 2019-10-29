Trevor Noah, Norm MacDonald, The Second City And More Headline 10th Annual Aspen Laugh Festival

A "Saturday Night Live" favorite (and stand-up comedy legend), award-winning host of "The Daily Show," an iconic improv troupe, a trio of headliners, and more are all included in the line-up of performers for the 2020 Aspen Laugh Festival, running February 18-22, 2020 in Aspen, Colorado. Expect to laugh the week away with Taylor Tomlinson, The Second City, Norm Macdonald, Trevor Noah, and more. Festival passes (Mainstage Passes, Limelight Lounge Passes, and Pick 3 Passes) go on sale Friday, November 1 at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970.920.5770/ aspenshowtix.com). Single tickets will go on sale January 3. The Wheeler Opera House is located at 320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, CO.

Aspen Laugh Festival-goers have the option of purchasing three different passes for the festival. A Mainstage Pass is $235 and includes admission to all performances at the Wheeler Opera House (select one Trevor Noah performance) - this pass offers a savings of over 30%! A Limelight Lounge Pass is $50 and includes admission to both Limelight Lounge shows (choose one performance for each). A Pick 3 Pass allows comedy fans to mix and match their favorite three comedy shows for as little as $85.

Gena Buhler, Producer of Aspen Laugh Festival and Wheeler Opera House Executive and Artistic Director, states, "Comedy has a long history in Aspen, starting 25 years ago with HBO Comedy Arts. 2020 celebrates 10 years of the Wheeler produced Aspen Laugh Festival, and we wanted to make it an incredible festival. I've had the chance to see Trevor Noah in very large halls across North America, and to bring him and his stand-up to our historic and intimate venue is an opportunity that should not be missed. Not to be overshadowed by Trevor is a fantastic line-up of incredibly talented and hilarious comics. It's going to be a fantastic week of comedy in Aspen, and I hope everyone will join us with venues across Aspen, including our own Wheeler Opera House."



2020 ASPEN LAUGH FESTIVAL LINE-UP

Colorado Comedy Night Hosted by Rebecca Robinson (FREE!)

Tuesday, February 18 at 6:00 PM | Venue TBA

Kick off Aspen Laugh Festival with a free night of comedy! Hosted by Aspen Laugh Festival favorite Rebecca Robinson, sit back and enjoy a full evening of Colorado comedy!

The Second City

Wednesday, February 19 at 7:30 PM

Since making its dynamic debut in 1959, The Second City has proven to be the premiere launchpad for comedy legends from John Belushi, Bill Murray, Martin Short and Gilda Radner to Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Keegan-Michael Key & Stephen Colbert. Don't miss your chance to see the world's most talented up-and-coming comedians on stage now. It's like watching your favorite late-night TV show, live and in person!

Norm Macdonald

Thursday, February 20 at 7:30 PM

Norm Macdonald is best known for his 4-year stint on Saturday Night Live where Chevy Chase noted he was the best anchor to ever grace the chair. Although he is known for tv and film appearances, Norm Macdonald is first and foremost, a stand-up comic. Comedy Central named him in their top 100 comedians of all time and he retires all material he has used on specials and guarantees that no two shows will ever be identical. He is a stand-up comedian who must be seen to be believed.

Vir Das at Limelight Lounge

Friday, February 21 at 5:30 & 8:00 PM

Vir Das has cemented himself as one of the biggest Bollywood stars in India, and now is one the fastest rising actor/comedians in America. Fresh off a global stand-up tour encompassing 20 countries on six continents, Das has sold out many shows including London's prestigious Soho Theatre. He's also been featured at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Montreal's Just For Laughs comedy festival and has been a repeat guest on TBS' Conan. Das was recently named as one of Variety's "Top 10 Comics to Watch," proving to be one of the next great comedic imports.

Triple The Laughs:

An Evening of Comedy with Taylor Tomlinson, Adam Ray and Dusty Slay

Friday, February 21 at 7:30 PM

Taylor Tomlinson

Taylor Tomlinson has been featured on Conan, MTV's Safe Word, Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party, was a top ten finalist on season 9 of NBC's Last Comic Standing, and her stand-up special is currently streaming on Netflix. Taylor was recently honored as a Top 10 Comedian to Watch at the prestigious Montreal Comedy Festival. She is one of the country's youngest currently touring headliners, delighting audiences coast-to-coast with her sharp crowd work, biting wit, and wonderfully self-deprecating point of view.

Adam Ray

Adam tours the country with his stand-up, headlining the top comedy clubs, and has opened for acts such as Adam Devine, John Legend, The New Kids on the Block, and The Goo Goo Dolls. Adam's stand-up has been featured on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and Adam Devine's House Party on Comedy Central. He can also be seen on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Arrested Development, Paul Feig's The Heat and more! Adam is a regular on The Adam Corolla Podcast, but also co-hosts the popular About Last Night podcast, which has welcomed guests such as Melissa McCarthy, Bill Burr, Dana Carvey, Whitney Cummings, Marc Maron, and Kevin Nealon.

Dusty Slay

You can take the boy out of the trailer park, but you can't take the trailer park out of the boy... Stand-up comedian Dusty Slay grew up on Lot 8 of a mobile home neighborhood in Opelika, Alabama, and his observational comedy and eternally optimistic outlook is peppered with ironies: growing up poor, a love for both hard-core country and classic rock, a career history peppered with jobs like waiting tables and selling pesticides, and what counts as fashion-forward thinking in his world.

Saturday, February 22 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

Trevor Noah is the most successful comedian in Africa and is the host of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central. Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 8 comedy specials, including Afraid of the Dark on Netflix. Noah's latest stand-up special Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia launched on November 20th on Netflix. The special touches upon racism, immigration, camping and more. Don't miss a once in a lifetime chance to see Trevor Noah in the intimate Wheeler Opera House!

Nancy Norton at Limelight Lounge

Saturday, February 22 at 5:30 & 8:00 PM

Nancy Norton began touring as a stand-up comedian in 1991 and tours nationally and internationally, headlining clubs, colleges, cruises and USO tours. Norton is known for delivering high energy, face-paced shows that connect with universal truths through her in the moment and intuitive style. You may remember her from her hilarious appearance opening for Tig Notaro during the 2019 Aspen Laugh Festival!

For more information about these events, please visit www.aspenlaugh.com.





