Travis T. Kornegay Will Present AFRICAN AMERICAN EXCELLENCE IN MUSIC CONCERT

This unique concert will focus on the performance and history of excellence in African American music. Performances will include well-known and a few obscure pieces by black performers, black composers, and black folk idioms. An eclectic range of performances and instrumentals will be represented by world-class musicians including critically-acclaimed violinist Edward W. Hardy, clarinetist Kwamii Barnett, flutist Myles Roberts, the AAEM Choir (40-plus voice choir), soprano Courtney Caston, mezzo-soprano Marlena Hooker Moore, tenor Charles Anthony Moore, bass solos by Anthony Scott, pianist Gabriel Bita and tenor, organist and pianist Travis Kornegay. This will be an unforgettable and educational experience for all to enjoy.

The AAEM concert, presented by Travis T. Kornegay, starts on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 6 PM MDT at the First United Methodist Church in Greeley, Colorado (917 10th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631). This performance is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/467522915162055 for more information.