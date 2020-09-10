Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Aspen Presents THE LION KING JR. Beginning Tonight

Tickets are currently sold out!

Sep. 10, 2020  

Theatre Aspen presents Disney's The Lion King Jr., September 10-12 at the District Theatre.

Disney's The Lion King has long captivated the imagination of audiences around the world. Theatre Aspen Education is bringing the savanna to life with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.

The performance is directed by Elissa Russell, with Music Direction by Dory Light and Choreography by Luke Ryan.

Tickets are sold out but you can learn more at https://theatreaspen.org/the-lion-king-jr/.


